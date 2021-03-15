EXCLUSIVE: Vehicle Pursuit Involving Suspected Human Smugglers Ends with Deadly Collision on West Texas Highway

Law enforcement sources report a deadly collision on US Highway 277 North near Del Rio, Texas, Monday. The accident occurred around 2:30 pm local time near the Edwards-Val Verde County Line. Authorities are still responding to the scene but initial reports indicate eight deaths thus far.

According to sources, the accident occurred after Texas State Troopers attempted a vehicle stop on suspected human smugglers. Official sources tell Breitbart Texas that the pursuit ultimately resulted in a head-on collision. The nationalities of those involved remains to be determined.

The accident comes amid drastic shifts away from immigration policies executed by the Trump administration. Relaxed orders have resulted in a significant increase in illegal entries and reduced the Border Patrol’s ability to conduct some routine patrols due to the humanitarian needs of unaccompanied children.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX