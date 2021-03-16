Media Report Indicates Continued Instances of Terror Watch List Encounters on U.S.-Mexico Border

Four individuals previously arrested on the U.S southern border reportedly have names that match those on the FBI’s Terror Watch List, according to a news media report published Tuesday, March 16. The encounters took place since the start of Fiscal Year 2021, however, prior Breitbart Texas investigations have demonstrated how these incidents are far from unprecedented.

The four separate encounters reportedly took place since October 1, Axios reports, quoting an unnamed congressional aide. Details on the locations of the detentions, the types of terrorist activities, and the identities of those matching the watch list were not disclosed by the outlet. Axios reporting claims the four suspects hail from Yemen and Serbia.

Encounters by federal authorities with individuals matching the FBI Terror Watch List are regular in occurrence. Some take place in international airport terminals hundreds of miles beyond a border and others appear at land ports of entry. Most occur between Texas, Arizona, and California–though New York is not immune.

In 2016, Breitbart Texas reported exclusively on a series of leaked documents from the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center revealing that from July 2015 to July 2016, the FBI documented more than 7,700 encounters watch list encounters. Subsequent reports show encounters numbering in the thousands annually.

