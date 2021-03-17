EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Border Patrol Foils Human Smuggling Attempt at Texas Border

Cartel-connected human smugglers led a group of migrants across the Rio Grande and tried to have them run into the streets of Laredo. Breitbart Texas was there when authorities were able to turn them back.

Breitbart Texas was in the border city of Laredo documenting the ongoing crisis caused by as thousands of migrants seeking entry into Texas each day. Laredo and the surrounding areas have minimal border fencing–presenting a unique challenge for authorities since they have to rely on reduced manpower to detain migrants.

While filming in the neighborhood known as Rincon Del Diablo in the city’s downtown area, a cartel-connected smuggler led a group of migrants and sent some running into the city.

U.S. Border Patrol vehicles in the area rushed to intercept. The rest stayed on the banks of the Rio Grande as the smuggler yelled at them to run back to Mexico.

Federal law enforcement sources consulted by Breitbart Texas say these types of incidents are a common for the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas as a way to divert manpower from certain areas. The tactic calls for sending a small group of migrants, primarily young men or underage teenagers, who run from agents and trigger chases. Once they are captured, some agents have to stay until they are transported to one of the facilities in the area. This ties down manpower in the field, allowing the cartel smugglers to move larger groups and narcotics in nearby areas.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Gerald “Tony” Aranda is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.