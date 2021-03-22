Biden Rushes U.S. Diplomats to Mexico over Migrant Border Crisis

A U.S. diplomatic delegation is expected to visit Mexico City on Tuesday for meetings focusing on the rising number of Central American migrants arriving at the U.S. Border.

On Monday morning, Mexico’s Director for North American Affairs Roberto Velasco Alvarez announced that U.S. diplomats will meet about “joint efforts for a secure, ordered and regular migration.”

El día de mañana, recibiremos en la @SRE_mx la visita de una delegación de alto nivel de . Nos acompañarán Roberta Jacobson, enviada especial presidencial para la Frontera, Ricardo Zuniga, enviado especial presidencial para el Triángulo Norte de Centroamérica… — Roberto Velasco Álvarez (@r_velascoa) March 22, 2021

The U.S. delegation will include Roberta Jacobson, a former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico and current Special Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Southern Border. According to a prepared statement, Jacobson and the delegation will meet with their Mexican counterparts to “develop an effective and humane plan of action to manage migration.”

The sudden visit comes at a time when the U.S. southern border continues to see a rising number of migrant apprehensions–which overwhelm detention facilities. The situation led to Border Patrol agents being forced to release migrants without a court date due to overcrowding at the detention facilities.

Gerald “Tony” Aranda is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.