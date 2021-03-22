Leaked Photos Reveal Biden’s Detention Cells for Migrant Children on Border

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) released a series of leaked photos to Axios showing the deplorable, overcrowded conditions of migrant children being held in South Texas. A short time later, James O’Keefe released additional disturbing photos depicting children having to sleep on floor mats in overcrowded facilities which were rapidly opened amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Congressman Cuellar, who lives along the Texas border with Mexico, told Axios these unaccompanied migrant children are living in eight “pods” designed to hold up to 260 people. However, Border Patrol officials are actually holding more than 400 unaccompanied male minors in the spaces, the Texas congressman said.

The Biden Administration has not allowed news media or Members of Congress to photograph the conditions under which these migrant children are being held.

Cuellar recently visited the facility, but did not take the photos. He said the images were captured over the past weekend.

Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe released additional photographs and video leaked from inside Border Patrol facilities where up to 3,000 unaccompanied migrant minors are being held — often well beyond the 72-hour legal holding limit for minors.

These photos were taken within the last few days. There are eight pods with eight cells each in the facility. At any given moment there are an average of 3,000 people in custody here. The illegal immigrants are separated by age or physical size depending on room. pic.twitter.com/kFmZgTG2Iv — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021

Why did Project Veritas have to do your job @PressSec? Did the public not have a right to know? #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/mXQM6YbttJ — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021

During the Obama/Biden administration in June 2014, Breitbart Texas’ Brandon Darby released leaked photos showing the deplorable conditions where children were being locked in jail cells — often packed shoulder-to-shoulder. The following photos are from that 2014 Breitbart Texas article.

