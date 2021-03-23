Mexico’s President Says Biden Responsible for Migrant Surge at Border

Expectations created by President Joe Biden about better treatment for migrants led to the current border surge, said Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

During his daily news conference, AMLO spoke about the ongoing border crisis and said the increase in migrants entering Mexico and heading to the U.S. is partly due to the expectations created by President Biden.

AMLO: “Expectations were created that with the Government of President Biden there would be a better treatment of migrants. And this has caused Central American migrants, and also from our country, wanting to cross the border thinking that it is easier to do so” pic.twitter.com/TNrZQamuWK — José Díaz-Briseño (@diazbriseno) March 23, 2021

“Expectations were created that with the Government of President Biden there would be a better treatment of migrants. And this has caused Central American migrants, and also from our country, wanting to cross the border thinking that it is easier to do so,” AMLO said.

The statements come one day after Mexico’s military confirmed the deployment of 8,700 soldiers to curb the growing number of migrants traveling through the country.

