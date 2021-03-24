WATCH: Migrant Changes Clothes, Pretends to Exercise After Crossing Texas Border

An unidentified migrant was able to successfully sneak past U.S. authorities and reach the downtown area of a Texas border city by pretending to be out for a jog.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon between Eagle Pass and the Mexican border city of Piedras Negras when a man crossed the shallow waters of the Rio Grande, changed into athletic clothing, and pretended to be exercising.

Individuals crossing the international bridge captured the incident and can be heard laughing at the unique tactic.

The spot where the man crossed is directly between two international bridges and leads to a golf course on the banks of the Rio Grande. The man was able to sneak across the river and run into downtown Eagle Pass without being stopped by Border Patrol or local authorities.

Like most of the border area between Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras, there is no fencing–a problem that has plagued Border Patrol for decades.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C. E. Herrera” from Coahuila.