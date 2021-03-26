EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Unaccompanied Migrant Children Search for Border Patrol in South Texas

Breitbart Texas posted up near Mission, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley Sector to briefly interview migrants walking trails as they searched for Border Patrol. At one point, a group of five unaccompanied alien children (UACs) stopped to share their stories.

Walking freely through the brush, the children ranged in ages from 9 to 17. One girl spoke on behalf of the group in near-perfect English, explaining they were traveling without adults and met each other along the journey. She was from Belize and claims to have learned English there. There were no Border Patrol agents or other law enforcement officers around to direct the children as they made their way from farm roads to an official checkpoint.

Border Patrol Agent Chris Cabrera, Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council, worries about the migrants, especially the unaccompanied children who are traveling through the brush as the weather begins to warm in South Texas.

“We’re standing where a 9-year-old died after suffering a stroke a few years back,” he said during a recent interview. “I became an EMT specifically to increase my chances of being able to help them, the dangers will only increase as the hot weather arrives in a few months,” he adds.

The group of children eventually reached Border Patrol and will be placed in increasingly overcrowded detention facilities.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.