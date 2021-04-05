EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 7-Year-Old Migrant Traveled Across Mexico with Only a Phone Number on Her Arm

A 7-year-old girl from Honduras who made the journey to Texas had a phone number written on her arm as the only way to find her mother in South Carolina.

The girl crossed into Texas west of McAllen last week with a group of teens from Central America who became lost and were wandering dirt roads to find Border Patrol.

U.S. Congressman Chip Roy was traveling the border region unannounced to learn the true scope of the current crisis. During his most recent trip, Roy encountered several groups of lost migrants.

While speaking with the teens, Roy asked about a 7-year-old girl in the group who was clinging to another. The teens told him that she was not their sister and she joined them in Monterrey. Breitbart Texas is withholding the name of the girl and other identifying information.

The young girl told Roy that she was looking for her mother.

“And where does your mother live?” the congressman asked. The girl said South Carolina–and then after a brief exchange mentioned phone numbers written on her arm.

“Here I have my mom’s and here I also have an aunt’s.”

