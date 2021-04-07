Two-Year-Old Migrant Child, Parents Rescued from Swift Currents in Texas Border River

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a two-year-old child and two parents from the swiftly moving currents of the Rio Grande. Agents found an additional 20 migrants trapped on a small island in the river.

Del Rio Station marine unit agents patrolling the Rio Grande received a call for assistance regarding a group of migrants trapped on an island in the river that separates Texas and Mexico, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. While en route to the distressed migrants, the agents observed three people in the water.

In back-to-back incidents, a Del Rio Station boat crew rescued a family of 3 struggling in swift water and assisted a group of 20 stranded on a small island. Fortunately, our highly trained agents were on alert, ready to assist those in danger. Article: https://t.co/lZ8vzQ5dOd pic.twitter.com/THzCa9qlaU — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) April 6, 2021

Agents stated the three people were struggling to stay afloat in the swiftly moving waters and high winds. The agents moved their boat into position and pulled a man, woman, and small child from the river.

After receiving the group from the river, agents turned the father, mother, and a two-year-old child to the riverbank where ground-based agents took custody of the family. EMS technicians evaluated the migrant family and transported them to the Del Rio Station for processing. The family did not require any medical attention, officials stated.

The marine agents continued to the original group of distressed migrants. The agents found a group of 20 migrants stranded on a small island in the middle of the river. The agents moved the group to the riverbank where agents turned them over to ground-based agents for further evaluation and processing.

“Great work by our agents, who saved three lives and assisted 20 others in a matter of minutes,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. “No matter the situations they may face, our agents are able to quickly adapt, and overcome any challenge as they protect America.”