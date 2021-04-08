Drones Lead to Arrests of 450 Hiding Migrants near Border in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents utilize sUAS pilots flying small drones to locate migrants illegally crossing the border in unsecured areas. (Photo: U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector)
Photo: U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector
Bob Price

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents utilizing Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) drones apprehended more than 450 migrants in the past two weeks.

A video tweeted by Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero shows a group of migrants running through the brush. The group appears to hunker down to avoid detection by Border Patrol agents.

With the use of the sUAS drones, monitoring agents are able to clearly see the location of the hiding migrants and direct ground teams to make the arrest.

Skero stated the sUAS teams led agents to apprehend more than 450 migrants during a two-week period.

In February, Breitbart Texas reported agents in the neighboring Laredo Sector were also utilizing the sUAS technology to apprehend migrants on expansive ranchlands. In one incident, agents observed a group of 70 migrants crossing the Rio Grande in an area where no physical barrier exists. Horseback-mounted agents tracked down the migrants and placed them under arrest.

The operation of sUAS vehicles is not unique to South Texas Border Patrol operations. Earlier in February, sUAS pilots in the Yuma Sector utilized the drone’s technology to locate three migrants hiding in the thick brush along the roadway, Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem tweeted. The pilot directed the Border Patrol agent directly to the migrants’ hiding spot where he was able to place them in custody.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.