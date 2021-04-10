Migrant Woman Rescued on Texas Ranch near Border, Another Woman Dies

Border Patrol agents in South Texas rescued an unresponsive migrant woman who collapsed in the brush-covered ranchlands near the Mexican border. Elsewhere, agents found another migrant woman shortly after she died.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents found an unresponsive migrant woman in the brush on a ranch near the border. The Laredo West Station agents and agents from the Horse Patrol unit teamed up to save the woman’s life, according to a tweet by Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak.

I remain immensely proud of the #lifesaving work that our #USBP agents do on a daily basis. Their work and these rescues are rarely caught on video like this one was. An #EMT certified agent provided critical lifesaving care and, and with other agents, saved this women. #RESCUE https://t.co/hHeQ2NY0EF — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) April 8, 2021

An Emergency Medical Technician Border Patrol agent began lifesaving measures on the unconscious woman. After reviving the woman agents transported her to a local hospital for additional medical care.

“I remain immensely proud of the #lifesaving work that our #USBP agents do on a daily basis,” Chief Hudak tweeted. “Their work and these rescues are rarely caught on video like this one was.”

Another migrant woman was not so fortunate. Agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector found the body of a migrant woman who appeared to have died just hours earlier, according to a report from the Brook County Sheriff’s Office.

Brooks County Deputy Jonathan Melendez received information about a deceased woman found on a ranch south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint on April 6. After meeting a Border Patrol agent at the gate of the ranch, the recovery team drove 5 miles into the ranch.

The deputy observed the recently deceased woman lying on her back. He said the condition of her body indicated she died earlier in the day.

A Border Patrol agent assigned to the Missing Children Unit assisted with the investigation. The agent made contact with the consulate of the decedent and tentatively identified the woman as 23-year-old Blanca Monge-Elias, the report states.

The deputy arranged transportation of the woman’s body to the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and positive identification.