Biden DOJ Wins Lawsuit to Seize 260-Year-Old Texas Ranch Along Border

The Biden Administration took control of a Texas rancher’s border land on Wednesday. The action followed a victory by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas against the family which has owned the land since 1760.

Texas rancher Fred Cavazon has been fighting to keep control of his 6,584 acre ranch along the Texas-Mexico border since the administration of then-President George W. Bush. The fight continued during the Trump administration, Law & Crime reported.

That fight came to an abrupt conclusion on April 12 with U.S. District Court Judge Micaela Alvarez awarded the federal government control of the land. Two days later, the Biden Administration took possession of the acreage.

In August 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden told reporters he would end all lawsuits seeking control of land along the Mexican border to be used to build border walls, the legal blog reported.

“End it,” Biden said in an interview with NPR’s Lula Garcia-Navarro. “End it. End. End. Stop. Done. Over. Not gonna do it. Withdraw the lawsuits. We’re out. We’re not gonna confiscate the land.”

The Biden Department of Justice took over the lawsuit in January 2021.

Law & Crime reported:

The government still wanted that land condemned. The Cavazos family and their attorneys had hoped the 46th president would stand by his August 2020 words and stop fighting in court for Trump’s border wall. But Biden didn’t do that. The lawsuits were not withdrawn. … Citing the government’s need for “urgency of possession,” the district court held that the Biden administration “is entitled to immediate possession of the Subject Property.”

“All pending border wall cases should have immediately been put on hold and not left open for judges to follow through on requests made months earlier,” American Immigration Council Aaron Reichlin-Melnick tweeted.

“We took him at his word,” family member Reynaldo Anzaldua Cavazos told The Washington Post. “He is not keeping that word.”

The family’s claim on the land is older than the United States of America. The property claim dates back to 1760, the Post stated.

The Biden Administration appears to have no comment on the legal victory and seizure of the Texas rancher’s land.

Case number 7:20-cv-00244 completed in the U.S. Southern District Court of Texas, McAllen Division.