Two Dead from Gunfight with Texas Police Officer After Traffic Stop

San Antonio, Texas, Police Chief William McManus says one of his officers is injured after a motorist pulled a gun during a normal traffic stop Friday morning. Despite getting shot in the hand, the officer returned fire, killing two passengers and injuring a third in the subject vehicle.

Though details are still light about the matter, Chief McManus said the verbal exchange between the officer and motorist was not hostile in the lead-up to the shooting, KABB reports.

The officer and a surviving female passenger are now in hospitals for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.