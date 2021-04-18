Three Killed in Apparent Domestic Situation, Suspect at Large, Say Austin Police

Officials in Austin, Texas, report three people died in an active shooter situation on the city’s northwest side on Sunday afternoon. The suspect is at large and police are engaged in a manhunt.

Austin-Travis County EMS officials tweeted that three people died in a shooting incident in the city’s Arboretum area. The EMS dispatchers sent 15 assets to the scene.

Multiple #ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo & @Austin_Police assets responding/on-scene of a declared Active Attack/Shooter incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl (11:42); #ATCEMSMedics advising 3 patients with GSW injuries all three with CPR in progress. Avoid the area. MTF… — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

EMS officials initially reported receiving three patients with gunshot wounds. Emergency responders performed CPR on all three who were later pronounced deceased.

UPDATE: Active Attack incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl; To this point #ATCEMSMedics have obtained Deceased On Scene pronouncements of 3 adult patients. This is still an active scene, please continue to avoid the area. More to Follow… — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

Austin Police Department officials tweeted they are working an active shooter situation near Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway on the city’s northwest Arboretum area. They said the situation is still active and the suspect is on the run. Police advise local residents in the area to remain indoors and report suspicious activity.

At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity. While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public. -PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

Police are calling the incident appears to be a domestic situation that is isolated and not a danger to the general public.