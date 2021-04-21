Mexican State Cops Injured in Cartel Drone Bombing

Cartel gunmen used explosive drones to carry out an attack on Mexican policemen trying to clear blockades in the western state of Michoacan.

The case took place near the town of Aguililla this week after Michoacan Police officers worked to remove blockades along regional highways. Gunmen set the roadblocks approximately three months ago to keep rivals out of the area, El Financiero reported.

The roadblocks consisted of barricades, heavy machinery, and other large items, as well as ditches dug into the highway. Authorities were able to remove seven, however, gunmen flew drones carrying IEDs to launch an airstrike in the town of El Aguaje. According to the Michoacan Public Security Secretariat, two police officers sustained injuries.

Agentes de la #PolicíaMichoacán reforzaron tareas operativas en la comunidad de Bonifacio Moreno (El Aguaje), municipio de Aguililla, ante una agresión registrada contra el personal, resultando 2 elementos lesionados. — SSP MICHOACÁN (@MICHOACANSSP) April 20, 2021

Various Mexican news outlets claimed the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion is responsible for the attack. The organization does have a history of using drones with IEDs.

However, law enforcement sources in Mexico tell Breitbart Texas the attack was in fact carried out by members of the Carteles Unidos alliance, which is made up of factions of La Familia, Los Viagras, and smaller groups fighting to keep control of Michoacan.

