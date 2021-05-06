Texas Border City Cop Escorted Drug Load, Say Feds

Federal agents arrested a Texas border city cop who they claim escorted a drug load during an undercover sting. The officer in question worked in law enforcement in the area for at least 20 years.

This week, agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Alejandro Martinez, a sergeant with Donna Police, on drug conspiracy charges. He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing later this week. The case was first reported by local journalist David Hendricks from the Progress Times.

A criminal complaint filed by the DEA revealed that on January 31, a “confidential source” wearing a recording device met with Martinez in the parking lot of a church. During the conversation, the police sergeant reportedly agreed to help protect a drug load that would be moved through Donna at a later date.

On February 25, Martinez reportedly worked with an undercover agent and the source to move a vehicle loaded with 5 kilograms of cocaine through Donna. Martinez guided the drugs along a predetermined route and then carried out a random traffic stop to tie up other police vehicles to provide cover, prosecutors allege. Martinez met with the undercover authorities after the operation to reportedly collect $1,500 cash for his help.

The border region has a long history of corruption that has led to sheriffs, police chiefs, cops, and even federal agents facing criminal charges for working with drug traffickers.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.