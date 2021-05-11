DOJ Sends Files to Aid Corruption Probe into Mexican Border State Governor

Federal prosecutors in Mexico announced they obtained files from the U.S. Department of Justice about alleged criminal acts by the governor of Tamaulipas.

On Monday evening, Mexico’s Attorney General revealed they received information from the U.S. Department of Justice about criminal investigations against Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca, brothers Ismael Garcia Cabeza de Vaca (a Mexican Senator) and Jose Manuel Garcia Cabeza de Vaca, and the governor’s father-in-law Jose Ramon Gomez Resendez.

#FGRInforma Se recibió información del Departamento de Justicia de EU, sobre posibles responsabilidades penales de Francisco J. “G”, Ismael “G”, José Manuel “G”, José Ramón “C” y empresas, vinculadas con operaciones bancarias ilícitas; serán investigadas https://t.co/JexwUzqigh pic.twitter.com/k338pz6EfI — FGR México (@FGRMexico) May 11, 2021

According to the FGR, the new information reportedly suggests the individuals and various businesses are tied to illicit money transfers, banking irregularities, and other matters. The new information will be added to a criminal investigation into Francisco Cabeza de Vaca, the statement revealed.

The case of Cabeza de Vaca has drawn controversy in recent weeks as Mexico’s Financial Crimes Unit (UIF) and the FGR probe the border politician for tax fraud, money laundering, and organized crime links. The allegations led the Mexican Senate to hold a vote to remove Cabeza De Vaca’s “fuero” or immunity so he could face trial. However, Mexico’s Congress voted to protect the immunity function, leading to confusion as to which entity supersedes the other. The issue is expected to be decided by Mexico’s Supreme Court in the near future.

Adding to the controversy is the fact that Cabeza de Vaca is one of the main politicians openly challenging Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on major issues. At least 10 governors formed a unified front against AMLO’s policies. In statements, Cabeza de Vaca claimed the FGR and UIF investigations are only political vendettas.

En respuesta al comunicado de @FGRMexico, he solicitado a mi defensa acuda a revisar la información aportada por @TheJusticeDept. Soy parte del procedimiento y puedo acceder legalmente a ella sin dilación alguna. Confío en que los elementos servirán para esclarecer mi inocencia. — Fco. Cabeza de Vaca (@fgcabezadevaca) May 11, 2021

