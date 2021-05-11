Migrant Encounters at Southwest Border Jump 944 Percent over April 2020

The number of migrants encountered by officers and agents operating under U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southwest border with Mexico jumped for the 11th straight month. In April, Border Patrol agents and CBP officers encountered more than 178,000 migrants — a nearly 945 percent increase over the same month in 2020.

CBP officers and Border Patrol agents encountered more than 178,000 migrants in April 2021. This represents an increase of three percent over the record spike in March and a 944 percent increase over April 2020’s reported 17,106 encounters, according to a source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection not authorized to speak publicly on the numbers.

While the number of single adults increased in April, the number of unaccompanied minors migrating from the northern triangle countries fell by 12 percent. In March, CBP law enforcement officials encountered 15,918 people under the age of 18 from the northern triangle countries. That number fell in April to 13,962 in April.

Biden Administration officials are apparently going to forego the customary press conference to announce the monthly figures, the source told Breitbart Texas. Instead, they will release the information via a press release and website update. No explanation was provided as to why reporters would not be able to question officials on the report.

In April 2020, CBP encounters fell to an astonishingly low 17,106 migrants as President Donald Trump implemented multiple policies that dropped the illegal border crossings by more than 80 percent. The just over 17,000 migrants apprehended in April 2020 fell from 109,415 during the same month in 2019.

The press release will also reportedly address the number of migrant rescues along the southwest border and the impact of COVID-19 on Border Patrol agents and other CBP employees as the spiking number of untested migrants continue to flood into the U.S. in the highest numbers in 20 years.