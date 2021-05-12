Border Patrol Agents Save Life of Migrant Suffering Heat Stroke in Texas

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents saved the life of a migrant found on a ranch in South Texas. The agents aided the unresponsive migrant and stabilized him before arranging transportation to a regional hospital.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Kingsville Station encountered an unresponsive migrant adult male on a ranch about 80 miles from the Texas border with Mexico. The migrant appeared to be suffering signs of severe heat stroke, according to a tweet from Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings.

One of the Border Patrol agents trained as a paramedic began providing medical assistance. Other agents help provide aid to the migrant and arranged a helicopter transport for the man.

The agents managed to stabilize the migrant and the helicopter ambulance transported him to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

In the month of April, Border Patrol agents along the southwest border with Mexico rescued 873 migrants. Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 21, agents carried out nearly 5,800 rescues — exceeding the total number of rescues (5,255) for all of Fiscal Year 2020.

Agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector prosecuted more than 400 documented rescues so far this fiscal year. That number already exceeds Fiscal Year 2020 total of 350 rescues.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 61,000 migrants in April 2021. This compares to 3,459 in April 2020 — an increase of 1,659 percent, according to the CBP Southwest Border Land Encounters report released in an after-hours press release on May 11.