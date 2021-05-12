Mexican Feds Probe Border State Gubernatorial Candidates for Election Fraud

Mexico’s government generated controversy after the recent announcement that federal investigators were targeting two of the top three gubernatorial candidates for the border state of Nuevo Leon, alleging election fraud. The candidate who is not under investigation belongs to the country’s ruling party, MORENA.

The case first surfaced Monday evening, when Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office announced it was investigating Nuevo Leon gubernatorial candidates Adrian De La Garza of the Revolutionary Institutional Party (PRI), and Samuel Garcia from Movimiento Ciudadano. Recent polls show them matching or beating Clara Luz Flores of MORENA.

#FGRInforma Se recibió información del Departamento de Justicia de EU, sobre posibles responsabilidades penales de Francisco J. “G”, Ismael “G”, José Manuel “G”, José Ramón “C” y empresas, vinculadas con operaciones bancarias ilícitas; serán investigadas https://t.co/JexwUzqigh pic.twitter.com/k338pz6EfI — FGR México (@FGRMexico) May 11, 2021

According to the FGR, Adrian De La Garza is being investigated for issuing gift cards which would become valid if he won the election. Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the practice took advantage of the poor. De La Garza claims the case is political targeting by MORENA and law enforcement.

Esta noche se confirma la persecución política de la que he sido víctima, por proteger a las mujeres. Y que quede claro, muy claro, vamos fuerte, vamos a ganar y TODO VA A ESTAR BIEN. pic.twitter.com/bdTZBtsa9V — Adrián de la Garza (@AdrianDeLaGarza) May 11, 2021

In the case of Samuel Garcia, the FGR claimed the candidate, his wife, father, and in-laws are providing unreported donations to the campaign. While the FGR statement does not go into detail, the case appears to be linked to comments made by Garcia about his family donating money to the campaign that does not appear on his campaign reports. Garcia’s wife, Mariana Rodriguez, is also a social media influencer who allegedly used her network to promote her husband.

Members from Garcia’s party have come out to publicly defend the candidate.

.@lopezobrador_, es lamentable que interfieras en el proceso electoral de Nuevo León como lo hacían los viejos regímenes del pasado. Lo que estás haciendo es abuso de poder. Abstente de violar la legislación electoral. pic.twitter.com/JsMt7UalIG — Dante Delgado (@DanteDelgado) May 11, 2021

