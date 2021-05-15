Border Patrol Agents Fatally Shoot Subject Following Pursuit near Border in California

U.S. Border Patrol agents shot and killed a suspect following a vehicle pursuit near the border in southern California. The pursuit ended at a gas station in Campo, California, Friday night.

Reports indicate that three U.S. Border Patrol agents opened fire on a vehicle following a pursuit that ended at a gas station in Campo, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Little information regarding the shooting is available at this time.

At about 13:30 Friday night, a Border Patrol pursuit ended in Campo at the gas station near the intersection of State Route 94 and Buckman Springs Road. The local newspaper reports the agents shot one of the vehicle’s three occupants.

An ambulance transported the wounded driver to an area hospital where the person died a short time later. The two other occupants of the vehicle do not appear to have been injured in the incident.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department homicide Lt. Thomas Seiver said in a written statement, “A confrontation ensued, resulting in three agents discharging their firearms. The driver of the vehicle was struck by gunfire.”

The three Border Patrol agents are reported to have not sustained any injuries in the incident. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have not yet released a statement on the matter.

It is not known if the pursuit was related to any type of drug or human smuggling effort and sheriff’s department officials did not release the nationality/immigration status of the decedent or the two surviving passengers.

The shooting is being investigated by the local sheriff’s department, as is a standard in the area for law enforcement shootings.

Breitbart Texas reached out to multiple U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol officials for additional information on the shooting. An immediate response was not available.