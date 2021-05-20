Migrant Apprehensions on Rise in Texas’ Most-Remote Sector

Border Patrol agents in the Big Bend Sector are experiencing a dramatic increase in drug and human smuggling following the migrant surge that began in January. The sector is the most remote of the five Texas-based Border Patrol sectors.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin tweeted a series of photos this week showing smuggling activity in the mountainous desert region near Presidio, Texas.

On May 17, Presidio Station agents teamed up with ICE Homeland Security Investigations and the Presidio Police Department to interdict multiple human smuggling stash houses and a vehicular smuggling attempt.

Presidio agents have been working closely with HSI and the Presidio Police Department to intercept smuggling schemes. Yesterday, agents and their partners arrested multiple individuals in a stash house and performed a vehicle stop on a smuggling scheme. #honorfirst pic.twitter.com/FhFgfmls8v — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) May 18, 2021

Photos tweeted on May 17 shot the rugged terrain and hot, dry condition where migrants march through the Chihuahua Desert.

As temperatures continue to rise, agents throughout Big Bend Sector continue to encounter large groups traversing the harsh Chihuahuan Desert. Agents work tirelessly around the clock to rescue migrants who fall victim to the unforgiving landscape. #honorfirst pic.twitter.com/UilhrjbH75 — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) May 18, 2021

So far this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2020, Big Bend Sector agents apprehended 19,980 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. This is up from 4,070 the previous year — a 391 percent increase.

The majority of those apprehended are single adults (18,336). However, a concerning statistic is the 278 percent increase in the number of single minors. This jumped from 276 in FY20 to 601 this year to date.

The apprehensions sometimes carry far inland from the border as smugglers attempt to move migrants around interior immigration checkpoints. McGoffin tweeted photos last week of large groups of migrants apprehended near Van Horn, Texas.

Agents in Van Horn continue to apprehend large groups of undocumented migrants. Working together with Sierra Blanca horse patrol, specialty groups, and sector personnel, daily apprehensions are on the rise. Keep up the great work Van Horn! #honorfirst pic.twitter.com/U6pJ9sw8l0 — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) May 13, 2021

Drug seizures by Border Patrol agents in this sector mainly revolve around marijuana. Human smugglers frequently make migrants carry backpacks filled with marijuana as they march through the desert, officials previously told Breitbart Texas.

Over the weekend, Big Bend Sector agents seized over 500lbs of marijuana, intercepted five smuggling schemes, and identified multiple foot guides. HSI, DEA, USAO, and other law enforcement entities accepted various cases for prosecution. #honorfirst pic.twitter.com/8WruZgA7tY — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) May 10, 2021

So far this fiscal year, Big Bend Sector agents seized 15,403 pounds of marijuana. This compares to 24,399 for all of Fiscal Year 2020, CBP enforcement statistics reports indicate.