1,000 Migrants Apprehended in One Day in Single Texas Border Sector

Del Rio Sector agents set a new record for single-day migrant apprehensions on Thursday with the arrest of more than 1,000 migrants. The apprehensions came during the interdiction of 27 smuggling attempts in addition to arrests along the border.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweeted the news of a record-setting apprehension of more than 1,000 migrants in a single day.

Yesterday alone, our agents apprehended over 1,000 migrants, a new daily high for Del Rio Sector. Our agents and partners continue to do an impressive job addressing this dynamic situation, stopping 27 smuggling attempts and 3 convicted sex offenders over the past 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/7O03c5UKAL — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) May 21, 2021

The chief said his agents also interdicted 27 human smuggling attempts and arrested three convicted sex offenders during the past 48 hours.

One day earlier, Skero tweeted images of a large group of migrants being apprehended near the Rio Grande. Border Patrol defines a “large group” as more than 100 migrants in a single crossing incident.

He said Del Rio Station agents see the bulk of the large group apprehensions and apprehended approximately 230 every day for the past 60 days.

Del Rio Station agents just apprehended another large group of over 150 migrants near the Rio Grande. Our Del Rio Station has seen the bulk of these large groups and has averaged over 230 migrants apprehended every day for the past 60 days. pic.twitter.com/74hw7v4W45 — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) May 20, 2021

So far this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2020, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 90,392 migrants — a 337 percent increase over the previous year’s 18,936.