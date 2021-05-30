CBP Seizes Multiple Rifles at Border Crossing into Mexico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a load of smuggled semi-automatic rifles during an attempt to cross into Mexico from Texas. The officers seized eight rifles and magazines.

CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio Port of Entry on May 25 observed a 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck and trailer approaching for an exit inspection, according to information obtained from CBP’s Office of Field Operations. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection station.

Secondary inspection officers conducted a non-intrusive inspection of the truck and trailer. The inspection revealed anomalies in the utility trailer carrying a load of furniture.

Officers then conducted a physical inspection of the trailer and found a small cache of semi-automatic weapons hidden in a futon. The cache included eight rifles and magazines along with two rifle scopes.

“Our CBP officers continue to do outstanding enforcement work,” Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry, said in a written statement on Saturday. “This interception is just one example of the work they do to protect our communities on both sides of the border.”

The officers seized the weapons and turned the case over to ICE Homeland Security Investigation special agents for further investigation.

The following day, CBP OFO officers assigned to the Laredo Port of Entry arrested a U.S. citizen male attempting to enter the United States from Mexico on a bus, officials stated.

Officers assigned to the Lincoln-Juarez International Bridge carried out an immigration screening on bus passengers arriving from Mexico. During a biometric inspection, one of the passengers, Samuel Daniel Gomez, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen, was determined to have an active warrant.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston issued the warrant for Gomez on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, officials reported. Court records obtained from the Harris County District Clerk’s Office indicated the Pasadena Police Department filed a criminal complaint against Gomez on April 30. Details of the case were not available.

CBP officers arrested Gomez and turned him over to the Webb County jail where he awaits extradition to Houston.

“Effective utilization of our national law enforcement databases allows officers to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives who attempt to make entry into the U.S., bringing those charged with these heinous crimes to justice,” said Acting Port Director Eugene Crawford, Laredo Port of Entry.