Army National Guardsmen Spend Memorial Day on U.S.-Mexico Border

LOS EBANOS, Texas — Army National Guard troops are working under the auspices of Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star this Memorial Day.

Although not authorized to speak to the media about Operation Lone Star, most were in good spirits as they watched over the Rio Grande.

Among other duties, Texas Army National Guard troops are placed at the busiest crossing points to assist Border Patrol. The recent influx of unaccompanied migrant children and the processing efforts needed to quickly transfer the children to Health and Human Services (HHS) shelters has caused Border Patrol to rely more on the troops for visual support.

Operation Lonestar involves the deployment of 1,000 Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and the Army National Guard in response to the surge in migrant traffic.

According to the Department of Public Safety, since Operation Lone Star began on March 4, more than 30,000 migrants have been referred to the Border Patrol. The operation has netted more than $1 million in currency seizures, 62 firearms, and more than 6,000 pounds of marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine.

No definitive end date to this deployment of Texas Army National Guard troops has been announced.

