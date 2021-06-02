WATCH: Screaming Migrant Child Abandoned on Border Riverbank in Texas

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a five-year-old migrant child after human smugglers abandoned him along the Texas bank of the Rio Grande. This incident follows previous occurrences where smugglers abandon small children.

A video from Agence France-Presse (AFP) shows a five-year-old boy standing on the Texas riverbank of the border with Mexico after smugglers abandoned him. The boy screams, “Don’t leave!,” the New York Post reported.

The video shows a man and a woman walking back into Mexico after leaving the young boy. “Where are you going?” the boy screams. “No, no, no. Don’t leave.”

The incident occurred on May 27, the Post reported. The couple abandoned the child, seen holding a teddy bear, near a barbed-wire border barrier under an underpass that connects El Paso to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The couple turned and walked away from the child while holding hands.

A woman reportedly told AFP reporters the parents of the child live in the United States and the boy is from Mexico.

The video shows Border Patrol agents responding to the screaming little boy. Protocols call for the boy to be turned over to ICE and then to the Department of Health and Human Services until a sponsor can be found in the United States. The boy will likely be released to his parents if they do live in the U.S.

In April, Breitbart Texas reported about a similar situation where human smugglers abandoned a 10-year-old boy in the darkness of night on the bank of the Rio Grande.

Yesterday morning, agents found an abandoned unaccompanied child. The 10 yr. old was found under a farm tractor near the same area a 10 year child was rescued 2 weeks ago. The child was left behind by callous smugglers, alone and terrified, unaware of dangers he could encounter. pic.twitter.com/LsaqbmgdSK — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) April 17, 2021

Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark, a retired Border Patrol agent with 32 years of experience, interviewed two other unaccompanied migrants found after being crossed over the Rio Grande.

The two children, ages 13 and 15, told Clark they did not know their father and did not know where their mother was. The brother and sister said they were headed to San Francisco where they have an uncle and grandfather to take care of them.

