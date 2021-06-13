Migrant Female Injured After Falling Under Train in Texas near Border

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant female after she fell under a train while attempting to sneak into the U.S. interior. Migrants frequently board trains near the Texas border with Mexico to attempt to bypass Border Patrol checkpoints.

On the evening of June 9, Laredo North Station Border Patrol agents observed a group of migrants preparing to board a northbound train near Port Laredo, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector officials. The agents responded to the area and apprehended the group of migrants before they would board the train.

#Laredo Sector #Border Patrol Agent Emergency Medical Technicians rescue undocumented female migrant with severe foot injuries after falling under moving train. Read more: https://t.co/srJPRoUj8z pic.twitter.com/f6rxjs0CLG — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) June 11, 2021

The following morning, agents observed three more migrants walking toward the train as it began to pull away, officials stated. The agents apprehended the three migrants and then noticed a migrant woman running toward the moving train.

She held onto the train in an attempt to pull herself onboard. Instead, the migrant woman lost her grip and fell under the accelerating train. Her fall resulted in severe injury to her foot, officials reported.

A Border Patrol agent trained as an Emergency Medical Technician arrived and began to treat the injured migrant woman. EMS workers from the Laredo Fire Department arrived and transported her to a local hospital.

“Laredo Sector Border Patrol leads the nation in total rescues due to the lifesaving work being done every day by agents in the field,” Sector officials said in a written statement. “Our EMTs are trained to respond and adapt to any emergency situation and we are extremely proud of the lifesaving work being done by the agents in the field.”

“Illegally entering the United States is extremely dangerous, and all too often, life-threatening. The only safe way to enter the United States is through a designated Port of Entry. Do not trust smugglers, their interest is only in their business model. They will put you in life-threatening situations and they will abandon you when your life depends on them,” said Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum in a written statement.