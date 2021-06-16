Texas Governor Demands Biden Return Land Seized by Feds for Border Wall

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanding the return of border property seized by the federal government for building a wall. The letter follows the governor’s pledge for Texas to build its own wall systems.

“I write now to demand that you immediately return to Texans any land taken by the federal government but not used for building a border wall,” Governor Abbott wrote in a letter to the president attached below.

“The federal government used condemnation powers to take property from Texans for the purpose of building a border wall,” the governor stated. “Once you took office, however, your Administration made clear the federal government will not move forward with building the border wall at this time.”

“Texas will build a border wall in our state,” Governor Abbott declared during an Austin press conference on Wednesday. “We care about our fellow Texans and their safety.”

Abbott pledged that Texas is ready to build its own border wall system in the absence of the federal government’s refusal to carry out its responsibility of securing the U.S. border with Mexico.

“We will look first at using state property and donated private property,” Abbott explained. “We will also visit with Texans whose land was taken by the federal government to determine if they will allow the State of Texas to build a wall on their land.”

Governor Abbott announced plans on June 10 for the State to build its own border wall. In a one-on-one interview with Breitbart Texas, the governor said, “The influx across the border is out of control, and the Biden Administration has shown that is not going to step up and do its job. And amidst reports of even more people coming in across the border, we know we have to step up and do more.”

On Tuesday, Abbott announced he will seek donations to help pay for the new Texas border wall systems, Breitbart reported.

The governor admonished the president and Vice President Kamala Harris for not solving the current border security and humanitarian crisis created by the administration’s changes in policies that led to the surge along the Texas border.

“Your immigration policies are making Texas “ground zero” for a dramatic influx of unlawful immigrants, but all of America will suffer from the flood of dangerous drugs, human traffickers, and convicted criminals that may cause harm in other states after entering through Texas,” Abbott concluded in the letter. “By immediately returning any Texas property that can be used to build a border wall, you will enable the State of Texas to work toward a more secure border that keeps not just Texans, but all Americans, safer.”

