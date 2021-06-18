Gunmen Kill Two Mexican Journalists in One Day

Mexican forensic experts observe a gun used on an assault at La Condesa neighborhood, in Mexico City, on may 6, 2019. - According to the authorities, three assailants tried to steal the vehicle of Mexican journalist Hector de Mauleon and his bodyguard repelled the assault. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / …
PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images
Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

Gunmen in Mexico killed two journalists in separate incidents within 24 hours. The murders come at a time when press freedom groups label Mexico as one of the most dangerous places for media figures.

One of the murders took place in the state of Oaxaca, where gunmen shot and killed Gustavo Sanchez Cabrera. According to information released by the Oaxaca Attorney General’s Office, Sanchez Cabrera was traveling on a motorcycle with another male when gunmen shot him. Local journalists identified the other male as his teen son.

According to Proceso magazine, Sanchez Cabrera survived an assassination attempt in 2020. No arrests were made in the case.

Reporters Without Borders condemned the attack after the journalist was supposed to be protected by the Mexican government.

The second murder took place hours before in Toluca, Mexico State, where gunmen killed Enrique Garcia Garcia, the Valle De Toluca Association of Journalists revealed. The murder took place when Garcia was driving a ride-sharing vehicle.

Various press freedom groups have labeled Mexico as one of the most dangerous places for media workers.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.     

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.