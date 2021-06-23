Mexican Cartel Gunmen Cross into Texas Brandishing Weapons

Mexican cartel gunmen crossed into Texas and brandished weapons in front of a family fishing the Rio Grande. The gunmen were escorting a drug load and are believed to be part of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas.

The case took place this week in Laredo when an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was angling with his family, a prepared statement from the Laredo Sector revealed.

Three gunmen in tactical clothing crossed the river carrying small backpacks and firearms. The gunmen encountered the family and waved their weapons as they waded back to Mexico. According to the USBP statement, the backpacks are believed to have contained narcotics. The family was not physically harmed.

The incident comes as CDN-Los Zetas continue to exert full operational control of the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo. They routinely send gunmen in armored SUVs throughout the city. Those gunmen go by the name Hell’s Troops or Tropa del Infierno.

