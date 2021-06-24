Mexican Border City Photojournalist Killed – Third Media Murder in June

At least two suspects are linked to the murder of a crime reporter in the Mexican border city of Acuna, opposite Del Rio, Texas. The murder is the third of its kind in June.

The murder took place this week in Ciudad Acuna. Authorities discovered the body of Saul Tijerina Renteria next to his vehicle at an intersection near the old road to Las Cuevas. According to information released by the Coahuila State Government, Tijerina died from a stabbing wound to his neck.

At the crime scene, authorities found a posterboard with a threatening message blaming his work as a journalist as a justification for the murder.

Tijerina worked as a photographer and video journalist for online news outlets in Ciudad Acuna covering crime-related stories. He was known for his use of drones for aerial photography. Tijerina also worked as an engineer in a local manufacturing plant. According to authorities, the victim’s last known movement was when he punched out of a manufacturing plant on Tuesday afternoon.

This week, Coahuila’s Public Security Secretariat revealed the arrests of two suspects and the recovery of a knife believed to be the murder weapon. Authorities have not officially revealed a motive for the murder.



Tijerina’s murder comes days after gunmen killed two other journalists in separate incidents–one in the State of Oaxaca and one in Mexico State. Reporters Without Borders continues to consider Mexico as one of the most dangerous places for journalists to practice.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” and “C.E. Herrera” from Coahuila.