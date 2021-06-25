EXCLUSIVE: Migrants Drown Trying to Elude Border Patrol Agents

Two migrants died as they fled from Border Patrol agents near Eagle Pass, Texas, on Wednesday, according to a law enforcement source within Customs and Border Protection. They drowned after entering a livestock pond on a ranch.

Agents began tracking the group on foot early Wednesday morning. They discovered a portion of the party sleeping close to a livestock pond. As the agents approached, two of the 20 entered the water to avoid apprehension.

One migrant was pulled from the water and an attempt to resuscitate was unsuccessful. The second disappeared beneath the surface and could not be immediately located. Border Patrol Special Operations Group divers were dispatched and ultimately retrieved the lifeless body of the second migrant.

Local law enforcement authorities and EMS assistance were summoned. A justice of the peace subsequently issued death pronouncements at the scene. The adult male migrants are believed to be citizens of Guatemala. The bodies were taken to an area funeral home. Both migrants will be transported out of the Eagle Pass area for autopsies.

The incident is under the investigation of the DHS Office of Professional Responsibility.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, migrant deaths are on the rise due to the increased level of illegal cross-border traffic. In addition to drownings, migrants are succumbing to the high temperatures across South Texas. In the Del Rio Sector, the Border Patrol has seen more migrant deaths in the first eight months of this fiscal year than in all of 2020.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.