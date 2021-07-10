Large Group of Migrant Children Abandoned in Arizona Desert near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 100 migrants in the desert near Sasabe, Arizona. Human smugglers abandoned the group that contained more than 90 unaccompanied minors.

Border Patrol agents patrolling the Arizona border with Mexico near Sasabe encountered a large group of migrants, according to a tweet by Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin. The group consisted of more than 100 migrants.

Over 100 #migrants surrendered to #BorderPatrol agents yesterday afternoon near Sasabe, #AZ. More than 90 were unaccompanied migrant children from Guatemala. After crossing the border illegally, they were left in the scorching heat until agents arrived. pic.twitter.com/jOglfLdVvl — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) July 10, 2021

Included with the group were more than 90 unaccompanied alien children.

“After crossing the border illegally, they were left in the scorching heat until agents arrived,” Chief Modlin wrote.

Elsewhere in the Tucson Sector, Border Patrol agents arrested a Guatemalan man who illegally crossed the border near Nogales, Arizona. A background check revealed a warrant from an Illinois court for Failure to Appear. The agents turned the man over to the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office for extradition to Illinois.

#BorderPatrol agents arrested a Guatemalan man after he illegally crossed the border near #Nogales, AZ. The migrant was wanted in #Illinois for failure to appear and was turned over to @SCCSheriff for extradition. pic.twitter.com/5yR7a5EFzG — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) July 9, 2021

Human smugglers find many ways to abuse the migrants they are transporting into the U.S. Earlier this week, Chief Modlin tweeted a report of a group of 11 migrants found locked inside a tractor-trailer. The migrants had limited air circulation and no means of escape in the event of a crash or abandonment by the smugglers.

Near #Patagonia, #AZ, #Tucson Sector agents find 11 #migrants trapped in a semi-truck trailer without air flow, air conditioning, or means of escape. They arrested the vehicle’s driver, a legal permanent resident from Cuba. Smugglers continue to put profit over migrant lives. pic.twitter.com/gMIcyIji7L — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) July 7, 2021