EXCLUSIVE: DEA Most Wanted Fugitive Killed in Mexican Border State

A lone gunman in the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon shot and killed a dangerous drug lord listed as one of the Most Wanted fugitives by the DEA.

Known in the underworld as “El Chilo,” Isidro Leal Gonzalez ran a large-scale drug operation that moved cocaine and other drugs from the Texas border to Houston and other areas, U.S. court records revealed. Since barely avoiding capture in Texas in 2007, Leal went on the run and moved back to the Monterrey metropolitan area where he kept a low profile and operated a construction company.

From the initial indictment in 2007, El Chilo was the only defendant who managed to avoid capture. The rest of the defendants including his brother, Jaime “El Jimmy” Leal Gonzalez, were eventually convicted and spent several years in a U.S. prison.

The murder took place over the weekend at a construction supply store called Interceramic in Escobedo, Nuevo Leon, law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas. Leal Gonzalez was making his way to the cash registers when a lone gunman called out to him by name. When the victim responded, the gunman killed him almost instantly.

After the murder, the gunman ran out of the store toward a Ford pickup, where two associates were waiting. By the time authorities responded to the scene, the gunmen had escaped.

Information about the crime is closely guarded by authorities in Nuevo Leon with few details about the murder making local news. Breitbart Texas consulted with U.S. law enforcement sources operating in Mexico who confirmed Leal Gonzalez was the victim.

