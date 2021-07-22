Vaccinated Patients in Texas Account for Only 43 of Nearly 9K Deaths Since February

Texas Health officials say only 43 of the nearly 9,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state since February were vaccinated patients. Officials report that 99.5 percent of the COVID-19 Texas deaths were unvaccinated patients.

Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 8,787 people died from COVID-19 across the state since February, the Texas Tribune reported. Of those, only 43 of the deaths occurred in people who were fully vaccinated.

Of the 43 vaccinated patient deaths, 75 percent were suffering a serious underlying condition. Those conditions include diabetes, heart disease, cancer, or chronic lung disease. Ninety-five percent of the deaths of vaccinated people occurred in patients over the age of 60 — mostly white, and mostly men, the report states.

State health officials caution these are preliminary numbers and more research is carried out.

