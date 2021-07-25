Mexican Police: Texas Firefighter’s Death in Cancun Likely Accidental

Mexican authorities claim the death of a Texas firefighter in the resort area of Cancun was likely accidental. The information contradicts claims made by the victim’s family who said it is likely that he was likely kidnapped and murdered.

The death of the Arlington, Texas, firefighter, Elijah Snow, occurred this week in the resort area of Cancun. Snow traveled to the Mexican resort to celebrate his ten-year anniversary with his wife. On their first day there, the couple went to a bar at a resort and then went to bed. On Monday morning, authorities found his body at another resort.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the victim’s family claimed that Snow had likely been kidnapped and murdered. He and his wife were at a bar in the resort area and went to bed. However, Snow reportedly went back to the bar and never returned. The victim’s family claimed that an attorney in Mexico provided them with photographs and other evidence that showed he had been severely beaten.

A prepared statement from the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office claims investigators did not find any signs of violence at the place where Snow’s body was discovered. The theory provided by Mexico’s government revealed that Snow had asphyxiated while trying to enter a bathroom by climbing through a window, not being able to get a foothold, and becoming stuck.

#Comunicado1332021Z1 | Investiga FGE de Quintana Roo los hechos en los que un extranjero perdió la vida *La FGE permanece en comunicación constante con las autoridades consulares de USA Leer nota completa:https://t.co/fE5MyOgL7X pic.twitter.com/cyXINVVvgA — Fiscalía General QR (@FGEQuintanaRoo) July 23, 2021

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.