5 Migrants Arrested 70 Miles from Texas Border After Home Burglary

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested five migrants near Uvalde, Texas, who wore camouflage gear and attempted to avoid apprehension. Officials said they found property stolen during the burglary of a local ranch house.

Uvalde Station agents encountered five undocumented migrants wearing camo, attempting to evade arrest. They possessed clothing, binoculars, and knives they had stolen from a nearby ranch house. All subjects were taken into custody by local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/w7h9xOStVg — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) August 2, 2021

Del Rio Sector officials reported the agents found the migrants carrying clothing, binoculars, and knives from a nearby ranch house they allegedly burgled. Local police responded to a call from the agents and arrested the five migrants under state laws.

In July, Breitbart Texas reported that a group of migrants broke into a house near Sierra Blanca in the Big Bend Sector. Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin tweeted photos of three migrants who allegedly broke into the rancher’s home. He said the agents found the migrants in possession of two loaded handguns, ammunition, food, and clothing that were allegedly stolen from the house.

Governor Greg Abbott pledged to arrest migrants who violate Texas laws and put them in jail.

“If you come to Texas, you’re subject to being arrested,” Abbott said in a message to migrants thinking of coming to Texas. “You’re not going to have a pathway to roam the country. You’re going to have a pathway directly into a jail cell.”