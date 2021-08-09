Biden Admin Holds Migrants in ‘Inhumane Outdoor Pen,’ Says ACLU

The Biden Administration is holding what appears to be thousands of migrants in what the ACLU calls an “inhumane outdoor pen.” Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials are being forced to store recently apprehended migrants under the Anzalduas International Bridge near Mission, Texas, because of overcrowding in processing centers.

“Conditions at Border Patrol’s Anzalduas Bridge ‘Temporary Outdoor Processing Site’ (TOPS) — a stretch of gravel and grass patches under an international highway in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley — risk the health and safety of the migrants who are detained there,” the ACLU wrote on Monday. “That’s why we’re calling on the Biden administration to immediately close the site and implement oversight measures to ensure Border Patrol no longer holds anyone under such inhumane conditions.”

The Biden administration must immediately close the Anzalduas Bridge site and take steps to remove Border Patrol from the detention business altogether. The agency’s long track record of abuse and lack of transparency must be addressed. We demand better. https://t.co/7e6EEZ5fsn — ACLU of Texas (@ACLUTx) August 9, 2021

On August 1, as the Texas summer approaches its peak temperatures, Fox News posted a video of as many as 1,000 migrants being forced to stay in an outdoor detention center, Breitbart Texas reported. “This is the largest group of migrants we’ve ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX,” Fox News journalist Bill Melugin tweeted. “Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people.”

The outdoor warehousing of migrants in the Rio Grande Valley comes on the same day officials in the Del Rio Sector began holding migrants outdoors under a similar international bridge in the 100+ degree heat, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported. Officials were careful to keep the migrants mostly hidden from public view.

One week later, migrants are still being held in what appears to be a growing outdoor detention operation.

Anzalduas Bridge, Mission, TX — Migrants board buses after being processed by CBP. Since March, federal gov’t operations have expanded under the bridge to accommodate a growing number of families seeking asylum. More w/ @cbsmireya Tuesday on @CBSThisMorning. : @dwaine__scott pic.twitter.com/pKUSszonCe — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) August 9, 2021

30 minute drive from me.. Maybe less. Anzalduas Bridge in deep south Texas housing thousands of migrants. Welcome to @JoeBiden America! pic.twitter.com/sTMeWmmp1v — Rudy (@STDFILMS) August 9, 2021

As the Texas summer heat intensifies, migrant apprehensions in the Rio Grande Valley continue to escalate. During the last two weeks of July, agents in this sector apprehended nearly 42,000 migrants, Breitbart reported. Full numbers for the month of July are expected to be released later this week.

