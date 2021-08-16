1K Migrants Apprehended in Hours at Single Texas Border Station

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Station apprehended more than 1,000 migrants in a few hours last week. This occurred as Rio Grande Valley Sector agents apprehended more than 4,000 in a single day.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted a video showing Rio Grande City Station agents taking a large group of migrants into custody on August 12. The chief said the agents apprehended 1,000 migrants in just a few hours.

FYTD as of July 31- #RGV Sector #BorderPatrol has apprehended more than 412K migrants. Add another 1K migrants encountered #TODAY by Rio Grande City Station agents, within a few hours. pic.twitter.com/qj80T25Tij — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) August 12, 2021

Hastings added that agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector apprehended more than 412,000 migrants so far this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2021.

The sector chief also tweeted a photo showing nearly 60 migrants found in a human smuggling stash house. None of the migrants wore personal protection equipment.

This includes 59 migrants found in a stash house where smugglers provide no PPE, even with the risk of the Delta variant… proof they have NO regard for human life. pic.twitter.com/2bzuKE5NYk — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) August 12, 2021

Agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector apprehended a record 4,000 on Thursday as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the sector, Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark reported.

While the secretary made some public comments, reporters were not allowed access to the briefings being provided by Border Patrol officials.

In his public comments, Mayorkas failed to address the inhumane conditions that migrants being detained face, Clark stated. Instead, the secretary described the months-long border crisis as a “serious challenge.”

Clark continued:

The record apprehensions noted in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in South Texas, break established historical figures for an agency that dates to May 28, 1924. On that date, then-President Calvin Coolidge established the United States Border Patrol. The agency was established to enforce immigration law between established ports of entry along the southwest border. The record-breaking number of apprehensions today has as much to do with Calvin Coolidge as it does with Donald Trump. Unlike the overwhelmed humanitarian care organization of today, the primary mission of the Border Patrol, when it was established, was to enforce immigration laws. It was not to welcome, receive, and care for thousands of migrants illegally entering the country daily at the invitation of a new presidential administration. The current administration forced the agency to neglect its responsibility to the American public to safeguard its borders as a national security agency. In Secretary Mayorkas’ political deflection of who might possibly be responsible for the deplorable conditions wrought upon border communities and the migrants themselves, he chooses to target the previous administration’s handling of immigration affairs. Rather than acknowledge the current border crisis is quickly getting out of control, Mayorkas chooses to engage in political deflection that is self-serving and protective towards an out-of-touch administration.

Agents assigned to the five Texas-based Border Patrol sectors apprehended more than 73 percent of all migrants apprehended in the nine southwest border sectors in June, Breitbart reported. The agents apprehended 146,212 migrants in the month of June alone.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Del Rio, Big Bend, and El Paso Sectors apprehended 146,212 migrants in July, according to the Southwest Border Land Encounters report released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection late last week. These include the apprehensions of 61,779 family unit aliens, 15,267 unaccompanied alien children, and 68,666 single adult aliens.