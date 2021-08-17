EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Cartels Return to Kidnapping Innocents in Western Mexico for Cash

Two warring cartels are turning once again to kidnapping innocent victims for ransom in the western Mexican state of Michoacan. The rise in abductions comes as Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) and rival Carteles Unidos claim they are acting in the interests of the general public.

Since the start of August, there have been nine kidnappings in Michoacan targeting small business owners in Uruapan, Zamora, Coalcoman, Apatzingan, and even the state capital of Morelia. Breitbart Texas obtained exclusive video from one kidnapping where the victim was taken by Carteles Unidos from his family’s convenience store and remains missing.

Breitbart Texas consulted with law enforcement sources and the families of kidnapped victims who revealed that officials at the federal and state levels have not helped them with the ransoms. According to the victims, the ransoms range from approximately $25,000 to $150,000 USD. In some cases, victims are not returned after the ransoms are paid.

The two main criminal organizations behind the kidnappings are the CJNG and Carteles Unidos, which is an alliance of remnants from La Familia Michoacana with various self-defense groups and support from the Sinaloa Cartel. Both sides are waging a fierce turf war with armored vehicles, weaponized drones, explosives, and heavy firepower–while officials claim the situation is under control.

The violence has reached such levels that the priest in the town of Coalcoman sent out a public letter asking for help.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.