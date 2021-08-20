Gunmen Kill Mexican Journalist, 6th in 2021

Gunmen shot and killed another journalist in Mexico, marking the sixth murder of its kind in 2021. The victim requested government protection after receiving death threats due to his reporting on police corruption.

The murder took place on Thursday in Ixtaczoquitlán, Veracruz, where gunmen shot 61-year-old Jacinto Romero Flores as he was driving his vehicle along Reforma Avenue, 24 Horas Newspaper reported.

Lugar del asesinato del reportero Jacinto Romero en Ixtaczoquitlán pic.twitter.com/C1r2bwaTyh — Jorge Faibre Álvarez (@JorgeFaibre) August 19, 2021

Romero was a veteran journalist and most recently had a radio show on Oriesterio FM. He was the third journalist killed in Mexico in the last two months.

Presidente @lopezobrador_ un periodista más asesinado ahora fue el compañero Jacinto Romero Flores de Córdoba Veracruz los periodistas desplazados esperamos que tanto @SEGOB_mx como el gobierno que encabeza @CuitlahuacGJ hagan algo, es el tercer compañeros muerto en dos meses. pic.twitter.com/MRdTVHiKM9 — Omar Bello Pineda (@OmarBelloZihua) August 19, 2021

In July, gunmen shot and killed 47-year-old Ricardo Dominguez Lopez in Sonora. He was the owner of Infoguaymas. Prior to his killing, Dominguez said he received death threats in connection with his work.

Also in July, gunmen in Michoacan shot and killed a radio journalist named Abraham Mendoza.

The murders come as various press freedom organizations continue to label Mexico as one of the most dangerous places in the world.

#AlertaPrensa #RedNodos

Asesinan a balazos a otro colega, Jacinto Romero Flores de Veracruz. Circulaba en su automovil en el municipio de Ixtaczoquitlán, Ver. Ya había recibido y denunciado amenazas en su contra por su ejercicio periodístico

Nuestras condolencias a la familia pic.twitter.com/YdUItOLdzn — Periodistas Desplazados México (@PDesplazadosMX) August 19, 2021

