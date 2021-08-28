Exclusive: Migrant Got-Aways Jump to 340K this Year, Says Source

The number of migrants crossing the border without being apprehended soared to more than 340,000 migrants so far this Fiscal Year 2021, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection source. This figure represents an estimate of the total number of migrants believed to have escaped into the U.S. interior with capture or apprehension by Border Patrol agents.

The “got-away” total reached 300,000 in July, Breitbart Texas reported. More than 40,000 migrants escaped apprehension during the last 35 days, a source within CBP speaking on the condition of anonymity revealed. On average, 1,100 migrants avoid capture daily. In 2020, an estimated 69,000 migrants managed to avoid apprehension by the Border Patrol.

The metric is usually not officially released. The number is determined by counting migrants who ultimately escape apprehension after being observed by surveillance systems. Border Patrol agents also use traditional sign-cutting techniques to spot footprints. It is not a perfect investigative method, however, and sources say the actual got-away count is usually higher.

The source says the report is now even less accurate than before as the overwhelming number of migrant apprehensions caused the agency to significantly reduce routine patrols. The source says, “We always knew the number was on the low side, now, it is completely unreliable for any planning purposes since some areas have been without routine patrols for months.”

During this fiscal year, which began in October 2020, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1.2 million migrants along the southern border. The Border Patrol apprehended nearly 200,000 migrants in July — a more than 400% increase when compared to July 2020.

This overwhelming surge in migrant traffic led to overcrowding of Border Patrol facilities and hampers the agency’s ability to patrol all areas of the border. In response to the overcrowding, the current administration ramped up removal efforts using ICE Air and Marine Operations resources to fly deep into Mexico and other countries to deter repeat illegal entries.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.