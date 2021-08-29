Videos Show Mounting Destruction as Hurricane Ida Moves Inland

Videos from southern Louisiana show the beginnings of the destructive power of Hurricane Ida. The dangerous storm moved inland early Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane.

A video shot by Zack LeBoeuf in Chauvin, Louisiana, on Sunday shows the powerful winds from Hurricane Ida ripping the roof from a mobile home. Tall pine trees are seen whipping around like waves of grain.

Roof torn off home 1:09 PM

VIA: Zack LeBoeuf (CHAUVIN, LA) pic.twitter.com/OF4hqhGysk — CW39 Houston Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin (@CarriganChauvin) August 29, 2021

Another series of videos shows the tidal surge and heavy rains flooding the coast at Grand Isle, Louisiana.

The rapid onset of storm surge from #HurricaneIda could be seen this morning from Grand Isle, Louisiana. If you’re being told to shelter in place during a storm by local authorities, don’t risk it, you could be overtaken quickly in a matter of hours as shown here. pic.twitter.com/oJ5WXYxNKM — IntelWalrus (@IntelWalrus) August 29, 2021

In Houma, Louisiana, video shows a roof being ripped away and a power pole broken in two.

Massive roof launched with wind gust and hit this power pole in front of Dominator Fore and I can’t even put into words how much worse tbis is going to get in Houma with inner eye wall of Hurricane Ida approaching rapidly @RadarOmega @accuweather pic.twitter.com/DBzFfuCdvh — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 29, 2021

More videos from Chauvin and Larose, Louisiana shows more roofs being blown off buildings.

Roofs getting blown in Chauvin, LA #ida pic.twitter.com/Ebd9JAnxiM — Houston Air Watch (@houstonairw) August 29, 2021

In the New Orleans French Quarter, a video shows debris in the streets.

Further north, WAPT’s Ross Adams in Jackson, Mississippi, tweeted a video showing dangerous winds and rain as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida impact the area.

Video from St. Rose, Louisiana shows two boats that broke loose and appeared to crash.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.