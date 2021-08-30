Hurricane Ida Leaves People Trapped in Attics as Floodwaters Rise in LaPlace, Louisiana

LAPLACE, LA - AUGUST 29: Christopher Smith rides in a boat after being rescued from the rising flood water from Hurricane Isaac in the River Forest subdivision on August 29, 2012 in LaPlace, Louisiana. The large Level 1 hurricane slowly moved across southeast Louisiana, dumping huge amounts of rain and …
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Bob Price

Residents of LaPlace, Louisiana, reportedly climbed into their attics as floodwaters rose Sunday night in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Many people cried out for rescues on social media.

Dozens of pleas for help rang out on social media as people reported family members in LaPlace being trapped in their attics. The area became flooded as Hurricane Ida dropped nearly 20 inches of rain.

Cries for help became more desperate as floodwaters rose throughout the night.

WDSU NBC6 reporter Aubry Killion interviewed a LaPlace woman who sent him photos of being trapped in her attic. She told the reporter she believed her house had three to five feet of water inside.

“When we got in the attic, the water was right below my knees,” Miller told WDSU. “For the water to get that high in my house, the water outside needs to be at least waist-deep.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.