Texas Sends Aid to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida Recovery

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced his authorization to deploy personnel and other resources to Louisiana to aid in recovery efforts as Hurricane Ida moves inland. Abbott said Monday the decision is pursuant to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) with Louisiana.

Texas deployed a CH-47 (Chinook) helicopter, 14 crew, 30 Type 1 Fire Engines, and 132 firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS).

Texas A&M University Task Force One is also on the ground to provide urban search and rescue capabilities. According to Abbott, The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) will continue to review any additional EMAC requests from Louisiana to provide additional assets as needed.

“We will never forget the kindness, generosity, and support offered by the people of Louisiana during Hurricane Harvey four years ago, and we are eager to support them in their own time of need,” Abbott explained.

Damage assessments are underway in Louisiana and initial estimates include sporadic flash flooding and extensive damage to the state’s electric power grid.

The governor cautioned residents to be mindful of the continued threat dangerous weather poses to residents along coastal areas.

“We are in the peak of the 2021 Hurricane Season, which doesn’t end until November 30. Texans should be sure they have taken every step to prepare now ahead of the next

The length of the deployment has not been determined and will likely depend on the damage assessments and recovery progress reports.



