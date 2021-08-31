Dallas Area Gunman Possibly Inspired by Foreign Terrorists, Says FBI

A gunman who killed a Lyft driver on Sunday and subsequently attacked a Dallas area police station “may have been inspired by a foreign terrorist organization,” according to the FBI. The gunman died Monday after being shot by police during the incident.

Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew De Sarno told reporters on Monday that Imran Ali Rasheed “may have been inspired by a foreign terrorist organization to commit these crimes,” NBCDFW reported. “What inspired means is we’ve not found indication that Rasheed was either directed by or in contact with foreign terrorist organization actors.”

According to police in Garland and Plano, Texas, Rasheed shot and killed Lyft driver Isabella Lewis in Garland on Sunday, WFAA ABC8 stated. He then stole her car and drove to the Plano Police Department headquarters and began shooting inside the facility.

Police returned fire, striking Rasheed (age 32) three times. He died from his wounds on Monday, police said.

Officials say Rasheed left a note in the car that is now the focal point of their investigation into his motivations for the shooting. They did not disclose the contents of the note.

Rasheed popped up on the FBI’s radar in 2010 as part of a counterterrorism investigation, the Associated Press revealed. The investigation continued until 2013 when the FBI closed the case. Agents determined Rasheed did not pose a threat at that time.

Plano police said they did not know why Rasheed targeted that city’s police department headquarters. Garland police said there does not appear to be a previous connection between Rasheed on the Lyft driver.

The investigation continues as the FBI, Dallas and Plano Police, and the Collin County District Attorney’s office attempt to obtain additional information as to Rasheed’s motivations.