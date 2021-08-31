Videos Reveal Massive Destruction on Louisiana’s Grand Isle from Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida leaves destruction behind in South Louisiana. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Hurricane Ida Monday Grand Isle 4885
Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content
Bob Price

Videos and photos emerging from Grand Isle, Louisiana, reveal the massive devastation from the wind and tidal surges caused by Hurricane Ida. The mayor of the island city says 85 percent of structures received damage.

Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle told WWL-Radio that he believes up to 85 percent of the structures in his city sustained some level of damage after Hurricane Ida, NOLA.com reported. He added that the island’s levees were damaged by a tidal surge.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew’s video shows the damage and destruction to coastal homes in Grand Isle.

Photos tweeted also show the extent of destruction and flooding caused as the Category 4 hurricane came ashore with wind gusts reportedly hitting 180 mph.

The U.S. Coast Guard took a video crew along to observe the aerial view of Grand Isle.

Others expressed shock as they find homes of their friends destroyed by the massive storm.

A drone video tweeted by Gage Shaw shows the destruction of the main highway leading into Port Fourchon and Grand Isle. The highway washed out and buckled from what he called the “monster surge.”

