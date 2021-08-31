Videos Reveal Massive Destruction on Louisiana’s Grand Isle from Hurricane Ida

Videos and photos emerging from Grand Isle, Louisiana, reveal the massive devastation from the wind and tidal surges caused by Hurricane Ida. The mayor of the island city says 85 percent of structures received damage.

Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle told WWL-Radio that he believes up to 85 percent of the structures in his city sustained some level of damage after Hurricane Ida, NOLA.com reported. He added that the island’s levees were damaged by a tidal surge.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew’s video shows the damage and destruction to coastal homes in Grand Isle.

Photos tweeted also show the extent of destruction and flooding caused as the Category 4 hurricane came ashore with wind gusts reportedly hitting 180 mph.

Hard to put into words just how devastating Hurricane Ida was along Louisiana’s coastline, but hopefully this look (from about 500 feet above Grand Isle) can help. SEE MORE PHOTOS/VIDEO ➡️ https://t.co/4WaF984YD3 pic.twitter.com/M5N2LBAO1t — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) August 31, 2021

The U.S. Coast Guard took a video crew along to observe the aerial view of Grand Isle.

First look at the devastation from #Ida on Grand Isle, LA. Flight courtesy of the @USCG pic.twitter.com/HjUE8KpNsS — Paul Goodloe (@Paul_Goodloe) August 31, 2021

Others expressed shock as they find homes of their friends destroyed by the massive storm.

Oof. My friend’s place in Grand Isle is GONE. pic.twitter.com/Z95niwNLn7 — ManBatGator (@PyreauxB) August 31, 2021

A drone video tweeted by Gage Shaw shows the destruction of the main highway leading into Port Fourchon and Grand Isle. The highway washed out and buckled from what he called the “monster surge.”

The road in-out of Port Fourchon and Grand Isle, LA is completely washed out or buckled in many places. The sheriff tells me that this entire 22 mile stretch of Hwy1 from Golden Meadow to the Port is a patchwork of scenes like this. Levees show the signs of a monster surge. #Ida pic.twitter.com/9i9IIfL5pK — Gage Shaw (@WXgage) August 31, 2021