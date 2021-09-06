Multiple Sex Offenders, Gang Members Arrested After Crossing Border from Mexico

Border Patrol agents arrested multiple sex offenders and gang members along the southwest border with Mexico. Those arrested include sex offenders, violent criminals, and members of gangs.

In the Rio Grande Valley Sector, agents arrested multiple criminal gang members and a child sex offender earlier last week, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials.

Criminal elements continue their attempts at entering the U.S. undetected, but our agents’ vigilance keeps them from hitting the streets. This week, #RGV agents arrested a convicted sex offender and three dangerous gang members. pic.twitter.com/57ngTKnNnY — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) September 3, 2021

Kingsville Station agents arrested Gilberto Magana-Chavarria at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint on U.S. Highway 77. During processing, the agents discovered the Mexican nation received a conviction from an Oklahoma court in 2017 for two counts of indecent or lewd acts with a child under the age of 18. The court also sentenced him for child abuse of a child under the age of 16, officials stated. The court sentenced the migrant to 5 years in prison and 20 years of probation for each of the charges.

McAllen Station agents patrolling the border near Penitas, Texas, on September 1, apprehended a group of 13 migrants. A records check identified one of the men as a member of the Gulf Cartel.

Another group of 25 migrants apprehended on August 30 led to the arrest of a Salvadoran man hiding in the group. The agents confirmed he is a member of the 18th Street gang and had previously been deported in 2018.

Later that day, McAllen agents working near Hidalgo, Texas, encountered a group of 74 migrants. Agents found an MS-13 gang member from Honduras embedded with the group of migrants.

Another convicted sex offender nabbed by Del Rio Sector agents! The 29-year-old Guatemalan National was last deported in 2019 after being convicted of attempted sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years. Read the Full Story: https://t.co/0VR0YltLXr @CBPSouthTexas pic.twitter.com/cMJOiT7wHu — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) September 3, 2021

Further to the west, Del Rio Sector agents patrolling the border near Eagle Pass, Texas, arrested 29-year-old Robison Lopez–Morales, a Guatemalan national, after he illegally crossed the border on August 30. A records check uncovered a conviction from an Alabama court in April 2019 for attempted sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, officials stated. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officer took custody of the Guatemalan man and deported him in June 2019. He now faces federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal.

#NEWS 39th sex offender arrested this year‼️

USBP agents arrest a sex offender as he made an illegal entry into the U.S. near El Centro, CA. This undocumented individual has been convicted in #California of sex w/minor & domestic battery.#NationalSecurity is #CommunitySafety pic.twitter.com/WPlwO1nfZE — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) September 1, 2021

Calexico Station agents in the El Centro Sector of Southern California arrested a man on September 2 for illegally crossing the border just east of downtown Calexico. A records check identified the migrant, a 34-year-old Mexican national as a member of the Third Street gang. Records also show a felony conviction. Immigration records also show a previous deportation.

#ARRESTED USBP agents in #Calexico apprehend a migrant minutes after he scaled the #BorderWall. Records revealed that he is a Sureño gang member. Criminal migrants like this think they can use our southern border to illegally enter the U.S.#BorderSecurityhttps://t.co/D3YPHLsL0p pic.twitter.com/uKuZmdtCw9 — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) September 3, 2021