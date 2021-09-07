Human Smuggler Wrecks Innocent Motorist in Texas Border Town

EAGLE PASS, Texas — On Monday evening, a vehicle suspected of transporting migrants fled a Border Patrol checkpoint near Carrizo Springs. Multiple law enforcement agencies pursued. After a 20-mile chase, the smuggler crashed into an innocent motorist.

The pursuit began when the smuggler realized he was headed right into an established Border Patrol highway checkpoint on US 277 near Carrizo Springs. Hoping to avoid arrest, the driver fled the area, traveling back to the border. Agents notified Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Highway Patrol.

The high-speed vehicle pursuit reached speeds of more than 80 miles per hour. Upon entering Eagle Pass, the smuggler struck an uninvolved motorist and child passenger. Both occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The smuggler was apprehended by DPS after a brief foot chase and was also taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries. Four migrants were arrested at the scene and turned over to Border Patrol. One migrant managed to escape in the aftermath.

The driver of the vehicle is being held by DPS and faces multiple criminal charges including Smuggling of Persons and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Human smugglers are increasingly fleeing authorities in Texas and elsewhere. The actions taken to avoid prosecution have resulted in serious accidents–some miles away from the border.

In August, one accident involving human smuggling left 10 migrants dead and more than 20 seriously injured after a van rolled over on a Texas highway.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.